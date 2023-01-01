East Caribbean dollars to Chilean pesos today

Convert XCD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 xcd
320,683 clp

1.00000 XCD = 320.68300 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870851.090190.82821.495511.667840.9639518.755
1 GBP1.148311.25175104.2971.717281.915161.1069121.5361
1 USD0.917350.798882183.3211.37191.529990.8842517.2048
1 INR0.01100980.0095880.012001810.01646520.01836260.01061260.206488

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollar

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 XCD320.68300 CLP
5 XCD1603.41500 CLP
10 XCD3206.83000 CLP
20 XCD6413.66000 CLP
50 XCD16034.15000 CLP
100 XCD32068.30000 CLP
250 XCD80170.75000 CLP
500 XCD160341.50000 CLP
1000 XCD320683.00000 CLP
2000 XCD641366.00000 CLP
5000 XCD1603415.00000 CLP
10000 XCD3206830.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / East Caribbean Dollar
1 CLP0.00312 XCD
5 CLP0.01559 XCD
10 CLP0.03118 XCD
20 CLP0.06237 XCD
50 CLP0.15592 XCD
100 CLP0.31184 XCD
250 CLP0.77959 XCD
500 CLP1.55918 XCD
1000 CLP3.11835 XCD
2000 CLP6.23670 XCD
5000 CLP15.59175 XCD
10000 CLP31.18350 XCD