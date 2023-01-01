10 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Gibraltar pounds

Convert UAH to GIP at the real exchange rate

10,000 uah
216.67 gip

1.00000 UAH = 0.02167 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.9187583.2650.7867821.333451.349718.63751.49802
1 EUR1.0884190.62560.85651.451331.4690120.28511.63044
1 INR0.01200980.011034410.009449130.01601450.01620970.2238340.0179909
1 GBP1.2711.16754105.8311.694811.7154723.68831.90398

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Gibraltar Pound
1 UAH0.02167 GIP
5 UAH0.10833 GIP
10 UAH0.21667 GIP
20 UAH0.43334 GIP
50 UAH1.08334 GIP
100 UAH2.16668 GIP
250 UAH5.41670 GIP
500 UAH10.83340 GIP
1000 UAH21.66680 GIP
2000 UAH43.33360 GIP
5000 UAH108.33400 GIP
10000 UAH216.66800 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GIP46.15360 UAH
5 GIP230.76800 UAH
10 GIP461.53600 UAH
20 GIP923.07200 UAH
50 GIP2307.68000 UAH
100 GIP4615.36000 UAH
250 GIP11538.40000 UAH
500 GIP23076.80000 UAH
1000 GIP46153.60000 UAH
2000 GIP92307.20000 UAH
5000 GIP230768.00000 UAH
10000 GIP461536.00000 UAH