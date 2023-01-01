2000 Tanzanian shillings to Turkmenistani manats

Convert TZS to TMT at the real exchange rate

2000 tzs
2.78 tmt

1.00000 TZS = 0.00139 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.333451.34971.498020.78678218.637583.2650.91875
1 SGD0.74993411.012191.123410.59003513.976962.44330.689025
1 CAD0.7409050.9879611.109890.58293113.808661.69150.680729
1 AUD0.667550.8901450.90099210.52521612.441555.58360.613331

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Turkmenistani Manat
1 TZS0.00139 TMT
5 TZS0.00695 TMT
10 TZS0.01390 TMT
20 TZS0.02779 TMT
50 TZS0.06948 TMT
100 TZS0.13897 TMT
250 TZS0.34742 TMT
500 TZS0.69483 TMT
1000 TZS1.38966 TMT
2000 TZS2.77932 TMT
5000 TZS6.94830 TMT
10000 TZS13.89660 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Tanzanian Shilling
1 TMT719.59900 TZS
5 TMT3597.99500 TZS
10 TMT7195.99000 TZS
20 TMT14391.98000 TZS
50 TMT35979.95000 TZS
100 TMT71959.90000 TZS
250 TMT179899.75000 TZS
500 TMT359799.50000 TZS
1000 TMT719599.00000 TZS
2000 TMT1439198.00000 TZS
5000 TMT3597995.00000 TZS
10000 TMT7195990.00000 TZS