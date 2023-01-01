20 Tanzanian shillings to South Korean wons

Convert TZS to KRW at the real exchange rate

20 tzs
10 krw

1.00000 TZS = 0.51486 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.333451.34971.498020.78678218.637583.2650.91875
1 SGD0.74993411.012191.123410.59003513.976962.44330.689025
1 CAD0.7409050.9879611.109890.58293113.808661.69150.680729
1 AUD0.667550.8901450.90099210.52521612.441555.58360.613331

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / South Korean Won
1 TZS0.51486 KRW
5 TZS2.57431 KRW
10 TZS5.14863 KRW
20 TZS10.29726 KRW
50 TZS25.74315 KRW
100 TZS51.48630 KRW
250 TZS128.71575 KRW
500 TZS257.43150 KRW
1000 TZS514.86300 KRW
2000 TZS1029.72600 KRW
5000 TZS2574.31500 KRW
10000 TZS5148.63000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KRW1.94226 TZS
5 KRW9.71130 TZS
10 KRW19.42260 TZS
20 KRW38.84520 TZS
50 KRW97.11300 TZS
100 KRW194.22600 TZS
250 KRW485.56500 TZS
500 KRW971.13000 TZS
1000 KRW1942.26000 TZS
2000 KRW3884.52000 TZS
5000 KRW9711.30000 TZS
10000 KRW19422.60000 TZS