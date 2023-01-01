10 Tanzanian shillings to Danish kroner

Convert TZS to DKK at the real exchange rate

10 tzs
0.03 dkk

1.00000 TZS = 0.00272 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Danish Krone
1 TZS0.00272 DKK
5 TZS0.01362 DKK
10 TZS0.02724 DKK
20 TZS0.05447 DKK
50 TZS0.13619 DKK
100 TZS0.27237 DKK
250 TZS0.68093 DKK
500 TZS1.36185 DKK
1000 TZS2.72370 DKK
2000 TZS5.44740 DKK
5000 TZS13.61850 DKK
10000 TZS27.23700 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Tanzanian Shilling
1 DKK367.14700 TZS
5 DKK1835.73500 TZS
10 DKK3671.47000 TZS
20 DKK7342.94000 TZS
50 DKK18357.35000 TZS
100 DKK36714.70000 TZS
250 DKK91786.75000 TZS
500 DKK183573.50000 TZS
1000 DKK367147.00000 TZS
2000 DKK734294.00000 TZS
5000 DKK1835735.00000 TZS
10000 DKK3671470.00000 TZS