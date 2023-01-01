20 New Taiwan dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert TWD to PGK at the real exchange rate

20 twd
2.38 pgk

1.00000 TWD = 0.11890 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.333450.7867821.34971.498027.81465146.8250.91875
1 SGD0.74993410.5900351.012191.123415.86047110.1090.689025
1 GBP1.2711.6948111.715471.903989.93242186.6151.16754
1 CAD0.7409050.987960.58293111.109895.78992108.7830.680729

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 TWD0.11890 PGK
5 TWD0.59447 PGK
10 TWD1.18895 PGK
20 TWD2.37790 PGK
50 TWD5.94475 PGK
100 TWD11.88950 PGK
250 TWD29.72375 PGK
500 TWD59.44750 PGK
1000 TWD118.89500 PGK
2000 TWD237.79000 PGK
5000 TWD594.47500 PGK
10000 TWD1188.95000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / New Taiwan Dollar
1 PGK8.41076 TWD
5 PGK42.05380 TWD
10 PGK84.10760 TWD
20 PGK168.21520 TWD
50 PGK420.53800 TWD
100 PGK841.07600 TWD
250 PGK2102.69000 TWD
500 PGK4205.38000 TWD
1000 PGK8410.76000 TWD
2000 PGK16821.52000 TWD
5000 PGK42053.80000 TWD
10000 PGK84107.60000 TWD