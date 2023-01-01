2000 Turkish liras to Uzbekistan soms

Convert TRY to UZS at the real exchange rate

2,000 try
850,648 uzs

1.00000 TRY = 425.32400 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Turkish liras to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Uzbekistan Som
1 TRY425.32400 UZS
5 TRY2126.62000 UZS
10 TRY4253.24000 UZS
20 TRY8506.48000 UZS
50 TRY21266.20000 UZS
100 TRY42532.40000 UZS
250 TRY106331.00000 UZS
500 TRY212662.00000 UZS
1000 TRY425324.00000 UZS
2000 TRY850648.00000 UZS
5000 TRY2126620.00000 UZS
10000 TRY4253240.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Turkish Lira
1 UZS0.00235 TRY
5 UZS0.01176 TRY
10 UZS0.02351 TRY
20 UZS0.04702 TRY
50 UZS0.11756 TRY
100 UZS0.23512 TRY
250 UZS0.58779 TRY
500 UZS1.17558 TRY
1000 UZS2.35115 TRY
2000 UZS4.70230 TRY
5000 UZS11.75575 TRY
10000 UZS23.51150 TRY