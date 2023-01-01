1 Tajikistani somoni to CFP francs

1.00000 TJS = 9.98811 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somoni

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / CFP Franc
1 TJS9.98811 XPF
5 TJS49.94055 XPF
10 TJS99.88110 XPF
20 TJS199.76220 XPF
50 TJS499.40550 XPF
100 TJS998.81100 XPF
250 TJS2497.02750 XPF
500 TJS4994.05500 XPF
1000 TJS9988.11000 XPF
2000 TJS19976.22000 XPF
5000 TJS49940.55000 XPF
10000 TJS99881.10000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Tajikistani Somoni
1 XPF0.10012 TJS
5 XPF0.50060 TJS
10 XPF1.00119 TJS
20 XPF2.00238 TJS
50 XPF5.00595 TJS
100 XPF10.01190 TJS
250 XPF25.02975 TJS
500 XPF50.05950 TJS
1000 XPF100.11900 TJS
2000 XPF200.23800 TJS
5000 XPF500.59500 TJS
10000 XPF1001.19000 TJS