Salvadoran colón to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Uzbekistan soms is currently 1,444.770 today, reflecting a 0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -0.046% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 1,449.110 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1,443.540 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.280% decrease in value.