Salvadoran colón to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Seychellois rupees is currently 1.570 today, reflecting a -0.148% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 5.144% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 1.653 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.494 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 7.703% increase in value.