Salvadoran colón to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 880.897 today, reflecting a 0.272% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 1.079% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 880.897 on 04-09-2024 and a low of 871.091 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.184% decrease in value.