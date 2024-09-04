Salvadoran colón to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Nepalese rupees is currently 15.354 today, reflecting a 0.051% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.052% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 15.354 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 15.330 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.057% decrease in value.