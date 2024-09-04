Salvadoran colón to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Malagasy ariaries is currently 520.374 today, reflecting a 0.300% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.109% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 522.287 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 518.819 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.371% increase in value.