Salvadoran colón to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Liberian dollars is currently 22.257 today, reflecting a -0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -0.187% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 22.299 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 22.253 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.199% decrease in value.