Salvadoran colón to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Kyrgystani soms is currently 9.744 today, reflecting a 0.120% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.092% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 9.744 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 9.721 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.147% increase in value.