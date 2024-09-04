Salvadoran colón to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Haitian gourdes is currently 15.033 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.061% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 15.033 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 14.967 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.377% decrease in value.