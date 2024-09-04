Salvadoran colón to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Honduran lempiras is currently 2.831 today, reflecting a -0.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -0.148% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 2.839 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 2.823 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.458% decrease in value.