Honduran lempira to Salvadoran colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Salvadoran colóns is currently 0.353 today, reflecting a 0.046% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.044% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Salvadoran colóns has fluctuated between a high of 0.354 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.352 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.562% decrease in value.