Salvadoran colón to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Gambian dalasis is currently 8.039 today, reflecting a 1.473% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.268% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 8.059 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 7.916 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.403% increase in value.