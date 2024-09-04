Salvadoran colón to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Chilean pesos is currently 106.118 today, reflecting a 1.129% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 2.210% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 106.249 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 103.823 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.585% increase in value.