Salvadoran colón to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Belarusian rubles is currently 0.374 today, reflecting a 0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.010% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.375 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 0.374 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 0.197% increase in value.