Salvadoran colón to Brunei dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Brunei dollars is currently 0.149 today, reflecting a -0.080% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.426% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Brunei dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.150 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.149 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.192% decrease in value.