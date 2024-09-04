Salvadoran colón to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Bangladeshi takas is currently 13.646 today, reflecting a 0.198% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.023% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 13.674 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 13.594 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.293% increase in value.