Sierra Leonean leone to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Sierra Leonean leone to Surinamese dollars is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a -0.197% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Sierra Leonean leone has remained relatively stable, with a 0.222% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Sierra Leonean leone to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.356% decrease in value.