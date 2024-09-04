Surinamese dollar to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 777.866 today, reflecting a 0.071% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.348% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 791.311 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 777.317 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.375% increase in value.