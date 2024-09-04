Saint Helena pound to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Vanuatu vatus is currently 156.713 today, reflecting a 0.210% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.619% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 157.689 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 155.813 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.322% decrease in value.