Singapore dollar to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Moldovan leus is currently 13.310 today, reflecting a 0.691% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.525% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 13.493 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 13.202 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 1.140% increase in value.