Singapore dollar to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 369.657 today, reflecting a 0.135% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.080% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 370.440 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 368.623 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.282% increase in value.