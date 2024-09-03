Singapore dollar to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Kenyan shillings is currently 98.584 today, reflecting a 0.115% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.402% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 99.013 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 98.290 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.243% decrease in value.