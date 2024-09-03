Singapore dollar to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Euros is currently 0.693 today, reflecting a 0.248% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.819% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0.693 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 0.687 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.278% increase in value.