Singapore dollar to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 5.450 today, reflecting a 0.113% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.460% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 5.475 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 5.427 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.165% increase in value.