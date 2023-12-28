Singapore dollar to Chinese yuan rmb Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Singapore dollar to Chinese yuan rmb history summary. This is the Singapore dollar (SGD) to Chinese yuan rmb (CNY) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SGD and CNY historical data from 28-12-2018 to 28-12-2023.

1000 sgd
5414.25 cny

1.00000 SGD = 5.41425 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 28 Des 2023
Top currencies on 28 Desember 2023

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8678651.1111592.52571.467051.621290.93573518.8051
1 GBP1.1522511.2803106.6111.690381.86811.078221.6678
1 USD0.899950.781067183.27021.32031.459110.8420516.924
1 INR0.01080780.009379910.012009110.01585560.01752260.01011230.203242

