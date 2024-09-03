Singapore dollar to Bahamian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Bahamian dollars is currently 0.765 today, reflecting a 0.069% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.413% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Bahamian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.769 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.763 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.192% increase in value.