Swedish krona to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Vanuatu vatus is currently 11.568 today, reflecting a -0.451% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.299% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 11.722 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 11.529 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.511% decrease in value.