Swedish krona to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Vietnamese dongs is currently 2,414.080 today, reflecting a -0.615% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.291% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 2,446.070 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2,409.840 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.406% decrease in value.