Swedish krona to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Ugandan shillings is currently 361.732 today, reflecting a -0.464% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.134% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 365.941 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 361.038 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.406% decrease in value.