Swedish krona to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Tanzanian shillings is currently 263.709 today, reflecting a -0.679% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.217% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 267.004 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 263.203 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.422% decrease in value.