Swedish krona to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 0.656 today, reflecting a -0.656% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.681% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.667 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.653 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.644% decrease in value.