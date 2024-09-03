Swedish krona to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Tajikistani somonis is currently 1.033 today, reflecting a -0.437% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.978% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 1.044 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.031 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.477% increase in value.