Swedish krona to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 0.796 today, reflecting a -1.384% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -2.095% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.813 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.793 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 0.849% increase in value.