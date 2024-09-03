Swedish krona to Paraguayan guaranis Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Swedish krona to Paraguayan guaranis history summary. This is the Swedish krona (SEK) to Paraguayan guaranis (PYG) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SEK and PYG historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
SEK to PYG conversion chart
1 SEK = 747.47300 PYG
0
Swedish krona to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 747.487 today, reflecting a -0.296% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.502% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 751.449 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 745.596 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.426% increase in value.
