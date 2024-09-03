Swedish krona to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Malawian kwachas is currently 168.215 today, reflecting a -0.535% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.560% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 170.895 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 166.907 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.289% increase in value.