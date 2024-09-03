Swedish krona to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Lebanese pounds is currently 8,689.130 today, reflecting a -0.457% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.519% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 8,823.970 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 8,672.890 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.406% decrease in value.