Swedish krona to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 46.856 today, reflecting a -0.455% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.031% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 47.367 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 46.768 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.427% decrease in value.