Swedish krona to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Haitian gourdes is currently 12.763 today, reflecting a -0.518% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.455% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 12.955 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 12.695 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.473% increase in value.