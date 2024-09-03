Swedish krona to Guyanaese dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Swedish krona to Guyanaese dollars history summary. This is the Swedish krona (SEK) to Guyanaese dollars (GYD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SEK and GYD historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
1 SEK = 20.28680 GYD
Swedish krona to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Guyanaese dollars is currently 20.286 today, reflecting a -0.311% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.523% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 20.602 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 20.224 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.510% increase in value.
