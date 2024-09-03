Swedish krona to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Guyanaese dollars is currently 20.286 today, reflecting a -0.311% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.523% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 20.602 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 20.224 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.510% increase in value.