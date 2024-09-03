Swedish krona to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Guinean francs is currently 837.955 today, reflecting a -0.165% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.271% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 848.868 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 835.066 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.530% increase in value.