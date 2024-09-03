Swedish krona to Belize dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Belize dollars is currently 0.194 today, reflecting a -0.517% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.515% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Belize dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.197 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.194 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.406% decrease in value.