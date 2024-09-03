Seychellois rupee to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Tunisian dinars is currently 0.219 today, reflecting a -2.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -2.979% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.233 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.211 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.154% decrease in value.