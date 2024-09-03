Seychellois rupee to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 1.320 today, reflecting a 1.325% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.491% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 1.357 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.235 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.147% decrease in value.